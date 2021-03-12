Police arrest woman accused of pepper-spraying, coughing on California Uber driver

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as workers and not self employed, threatening the Californian company's business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A woman who was accused of pepper-spraying and coughing on an Uber Driver after being asked to put on a mask was arrested on Thursday, according to San Francisco Police.

The Las Vegas Police Department arrested Malaysia King, 24, in connection with aggravated assault and robbery of a 32-year-old Uber driver.

San Francisco officers said they responded to a report at around 1:15 p.m. on March 7 that an Uber driver had been assaulted.

The victim said he had picked up three people in San Francisco around 12:45 p.m. and noticed that one passenger didn’t have a mask on, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

When he ended the ride due to the passenger’s violation of state and local public health orders for COVID-19, it led to an altercation where the second passenger reached from the back over the driver’s seat and snatched his phone out of his hands, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

He grabbed his phone back before the suspects got out of the car and the third passenger reached into an open window and sprayed what they believe is pepper spray on the driver, police said. Authorities said the suspects then fled the scene.

King was arrested today on the following four charges:

Assault with a caustic chemical

Assault and battery

Conspiracy

Violation of health and safety code

Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, is expected to turn herself in soon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.