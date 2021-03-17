Virginia’s tentative plan allows for up to 5,000 people at outdoor graduation ceremonies this spring

After the challenges many graduates have endured due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam has good news for the Class of 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, Northam released a draft plan that would allow outdoor graduations to have up to 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less, and allow indoor graduations to have 500 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less.

These guidelines cover graduations from preschool through college.

Education officials have looked over the plan and it’s expected to be added to Third Amended Executive Order 72 on April 1.

“I appreciate the work that our schools, students, and teachers have put in to get back into the classroom safely, and the efforts of public health officials and education leaders in developing guidelines for safe graduations and commencements this spring,” said the governor. “We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events. While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates, and their families.”

Ad

During these ceremonies, attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.

You can click here to see preliminary guidance for safely holding graduation and commencement events.