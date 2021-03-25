Florida school district to pay $2 million after student dies while choking on chicken nugget

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old student with autism will receive a $2 million settlement from a Florida school district a year and a half after he choked on a chicken nugget and died.

The settlement approved by the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday also sets up a mandatory training program — named in honor of Kedar Williams — for principals, teachers and other employees who work with special needs students, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

“His parents are pleased not only with the settlement, but they are most proud of the fact they fought for their son and fought for a training program designed to address the deficiencies that led to Kedar’s death,” said Sia Baker-Barnes, a lawyer who represents his mother, Megan Williams, and estate.

Kedar Williams was rushed to the hospital in August 2019 after choking.

He had a form of autism that made him mostly non-verbal, and he also had a condition that made him prone to choking.

An aide was supposed to be assigned only to Williams, but video showed the aide was tending to another student when Williams choked.