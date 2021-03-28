Stray dog repeatedly steals purple unicorn from store, animal control buys it for him

One cute four-legged thief has stolen thousands of hearts across the internet.

But that’s not all Sisu stole. The Duplin County Animal Services in North Carolina said the dog repeatedly broke into Dollar General to take a purple plush unicorn on March 21.

When animal control was called, they decided to buy it for one-year-old Sisu.

“This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you,” Duplin County Animal Services said.

Since then, both the stuffed animal and Sisu will have a place they can call home. Mary Shannon Johnstone adopted and rescued Sisu on Thursday.