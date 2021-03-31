‘A parent’s worst nightmare’: Southwest Virginia man sentenced to 27 years for coercing minors on Snapchat

A Southwest Virginia man has been sentenced to 27 years for using Snapchat to coerce underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hunter Royal, 23, of Marion was sentenced on Tuesday to 324 months in federal prison and pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Officials said that Royal used several different Snapchat accounts and pose as a young girl to contact other underage girls, some as young as 12-years-old. He would initiate contact and gain his victims’ trust, sometimes by sending them photos of young girls he was claiming to be.

He would then reportedly steer the conversation to sexual issues and convince his victims to take and send sexually explicit photos of herself. Officials said he would then blackmail and use other coercive tactics to get more sexual photos from his victims.

Royal distributed some of the images he received to other people, according to court records.

After he was first arrested, authorities said Royal contacted a family member and asked them to buy a burner phone, log in to his accounts and delete the contents of his Snapchat accounts. But ultimately, authorities said his plan failed.

Below is part of a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar: