Nike sues over Lil Nas X satanic shoes with blood in soles

The company that collaborated with rapper Lil Nas X to release 'Satan Shoes' is facing a lawsuit from Nike

The company that created customized satanic sneakers with Lil Nax X is now facing a federal lawsuit, according to NBC News.

On Monday, Nike filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF for their collaboration with the “Old Town Road” artist.

The sneakers are modified Niek Air Max 97s with a pentagram pendant and the words “Luke 10:18″ — a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven.

MSCHF is known for creating controversial products and confirmed that each of the 666 pairs of shoes has a drop of human blood in the sole. The blood was reportedly drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

Each pair was priced at $1,018 and sold out shortly after going on sale Monday.

Lil Nas X was not named as a defendant in the suit, which argues that Nike has to maintain control over its brand by “setting the record straight.”

“In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product,” the lawsuit says.

Ad

After the lawsuit was filed, Nike reiterated that it is in no way affiliated with the sneaker launch.

The release of the shoes coincides with the drop of Lil Nax X’s newest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the accompanying music video. In the video, Lil Nas X is lured out of what seems to be the Garden of Eden, falls down into hell and gives the devil a lap dance.