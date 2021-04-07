Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’

Burton was no newcomer to television when he was cast as Geordi, having appeared in "Roots" as Kunta Kinte and hosting the PBS children's show "Reading Rainbow" since 1983. He continued to host "Reading Rainbow" until the show ended in 2005, after

Former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton has his eyes on another role.

This week, Burton shared his interest in being the next host of “Jeopardy!” following the passing of long-time host Alex Trebek in November 2020.

Burton is known for his role in “Star Trek, The Next Generation” as Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge and for his role as Kunta Kinte in ”Roots.” He also hosted the PBS series “Reading Rainbow” for 23 years.

His interest to host “Jeopardy!” comes after a fan started an online petition in November that prompted Burton to take the reigns of the well-known game show.

On Monday, the children’s show host, actor and director officially expressed that he was up for the challenge by sharing the petition on his page.

Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening... https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021

The petition has gotten over 170,000 signatures and a few users shared their reasons for signing.

“For my entire life, LeVar Burton has been a beacon of wisdom, literacy, and humanity. I can think of no better successor to the late Alex Trebek,” said Aurelia Womack.

Melinda Major, another user, commented saying, “Levar has the same values and respect for education Alex had. He would carry on the proud legacy of Alex Trebek.”

Currently, “Jeopardy!” hasn’t picked a permanent host and said it might not replace Trebek until its 38th season.

Until then, the game show will feature a series of guest celebrities to temporarily host the show.