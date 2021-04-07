See which parts of Virginia are now in Phase 2 of COVID vaccination

Some areas across Virginia are making the COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone who is 16 and older.

The state’s health director wants to make it very clear you still can’t just walk up and get the shot.

“It does not mean open pods people won’t be showing up for walk-in pods but it does mean that they will be able to openly schedule into appointments, regardless of any eligibility criteria,” Dr. Danny Avula said.

Gov. Ralph Northam expects all of Virginia to enter Phase 2 by April 18.

Below is a list of local health districts that are in Phase 2:

Central Virginia

Pittsylvania-Danville

West Piedmont

Southside

Alleghany

Mount Rogers

Below is a full map of Virginia’s health districts and counties and which phase they are currently in: