WATCH LIVE: Families of Daunte Wright, George Floyd hold press conference

Attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Jeff Storms, and the families of Daunte Wright and George Floyd will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Daunte Wright was shot by Minneapolis Police on Sunday during a traffic stop.

The officer who fatally shot Wright apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as the man struggled with police.

The shooting sparked protests and unrest in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.