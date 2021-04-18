Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s mother, Alma Wahlberg, dies at 78

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 14: Alma Wahlberg attends the "Patriots Day" screening at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg are mourning the loss of a loved one this morning.

On Sunday, the two brothers took to Instagram to announce that their mother, Alma Wahlberg, has passed away.

Alma was 78 and was the matriarch of the Wahlberg family. She had nine children with her ex-husband Donald Wahlberg, whom she divorced in 1982. Donald passed away in 2008.

Alma is well-known for her appearance on the family’s A&E reality show, “Wahlburgers,” which ran from 2014 to 2019. The show is 10 seasons and showcased the family’s casual dining burger restaurant and bar chain.

In an Instagram post, Donnie said that he would always remember his mom as a “warrior” and an “angel.”

“Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained,” Donie said. “She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.”

Mark posted a picture of his mother on Instagram as well with a caption that said, “My angel” and “Rest in peace.”