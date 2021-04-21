WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam to sign bill legalizing marijuana in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign a bill legalizing marijuana in Virginia at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

He will be joined at a joint press conference by advocates and policymakers.

This comes after Northam submitted an amendment to General Assembly last month that passed a marijuana bill that would speed up the timetable from July 1, 2024, to this July.

Once Northam signs the bill, the change will go into effect in less than three months.

The governor’s amendments would allow adults 21 and up to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis without the intent to distribute beginning July 1.