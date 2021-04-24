‘There’s no empathy’: George Floyd’s uncle reacts to Windsor traffic stop

A controversial traffic stop here in Virginia has also left many frustrated.

A video shows Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, being pepper-sprayed and forced to the ground after he was pulled over in December.

On Friday, 10 news spoke to Selwyn Jones, the uncle of George Floyd, who said these violent acts toward people of color need to stop.

“We live in a cruel world. We live in a hard world. People do not care. There’s no empathy. People can’t be treating us like this,” Jones said.

Nazario filed a lawsuit earlier this month and said his constitutional rights were violated. One of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, has also been fired.