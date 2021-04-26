Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head

People gather for a peaceful demonstration, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C., protesting the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., 42, by a deputy sheriff trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage.

The account was the first description of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. His death last Wednesday led to nightly protests and demands for justice in the town of Elizabeth City. Authorities have released few details, and the video has not been made public.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with Brown's family. Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn.

"There was no time in the 20 seconds that we saw where he was threatening the officers in any kind of way," she told reporters at a news conference.

When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, “Yes, back of the head.”

An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic had previously indicated Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away.

“My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” said Brown’s adult son Khalil Ferebee, who watched the video.

Lassiter, who watched the video multiple times and took notes, said the shooting started as soon as the video began and that she lost count of the number of gunshots fired by law enforcement officers armed with rifles and handguns. She said she counted as many as eight deputies in the video, some wearing tactical uniforms and some in plainclothes.

