Chipotle to give away 250,000 free burritos to health care workers starting Thursday

Chipotle wants to express its gratitude to health care workers with a delicious treat.

On Wednesday, the fast-casual restaurant announced that it will be giving away 250,000 free burritos to health care heroes.

Starting Thursday at 1 p.m. EST, health care workers can sign up to receive a burrito and food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

250,000 free burritos.

250,000 thank yous.



Healthcare heroes, apply for a free entrée at 10am PST on 4/29 at https://t.co/z4SmjRBsGu. If you’re not a healthcare hero, tag one with your message of thanks. We’ll deliver those too. Avail while supplies last. US only. Terms apply. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 27, 2021

With National Nurse Day just a week away, Chipotle wants to make sure that health care workers know that their hard work is valued.

“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a press release.

Chipotle is also inviting the community to show their appreciation on a virtual thank you wall.

Ad

To participate, you can comment and tag a healthcare hero on Chipotle’s Twitter and/or Facebook.