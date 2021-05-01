‘I’m just very thankful’: Line mechanics save pup after doghouse catches fire

One adorable pup gets to see another day thanks to two Appalachian Power line mechanics.

In February, Chanze Gilbert and Trent Schoonover were walking across the Point Pleasant Service Center in Point Pleasant, West Virginia when they noticed smoke coming from the neighbor’s yard.

After rushing to the yard, they discovered that a doghouse was on fire. To their relief, the dog wasn’t inside the house but was chained near the doghouse and whining as it attempted to escape.

Thinking on his toes, Gilbert jumped the fence and cut the chain to set the dog free. While Gilbert helped the dog, Schoonover ran to his car to get a fire extinguisher to prevent the fire from spreading.

Once the fire was put out, they found out that the fire was caused by a heat lamp igniting straw that was insulating the doghouse.

District System Supervisor Leon Brotsky said he was grateful for their quick thinking.

“I know these men well and this is just in their character. They care about each other and their fellow man,” said Brotsky. “I’m just very thankful they were at the right place at the right time and we were able to lend a hand to our neighbors and get our four-legged friend moved to safety.”

The homeowners were grateful, too, and gave the line mechanics a basket of goodies for saving their pup.