Here are the top 10 baby names for 2020

Olivia and Liam held the no. 1 spot

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

If you named your baby Olivia or Liam in 2020, you’re not alone!

For the second consecutive year, Olivia, Emma and Ava were the top three girl names, and Liam, Noah and Oliver were the top three boy names, according to Social Security’s website.

Mason and Ethan were the only two names that changed with the names Henry and Alexander taking their spot. The traditional name Henry is slowly gaining traction and hasn’t appeared in the top 10 since 1910.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 boy and girl names for 2020:

RankBoy namesGirl names
1LiamOlivia
2NoahEmma
3OliverAva
4ElijahCharlotte
5WilliamSophia
6JamesAmelia
7BenjaminIsabella
8LucasMia
9HenryEvelyn
10AlexanderHarper

If you’re curious about where your name ranks, visit here.

