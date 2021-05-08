Here are the top 10 baby names for 2020

If you named your baby Olivia or Liam in 2020, you’re not alone!

For the second consecutive year, Olivia, Emma and Ava were the top three girl names, and Liam, Noah and Oliver were the top three boy names, according to Social Security’s website.

Mason and Ethan were the only two names that changed with the names Henry and Alexander taking their spot. The traditional name Henry is slowly gaining traction and hasn’t appeared in the top 10 since 1910.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 boy and girl names for 2020:

Rank Boy names Girl names 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Ava 4 Elijah Charlotte 5 William Sophia 6 James Amelia 7 Benjamin Isabella 8 Lucas Mia 9 Henry Evelyn 10 Alexander Harper

If you’re curious about where your name ranks, visit here.