$1,500 to nap? That’s what one company is offering

Naps can do more than just give you an energy boost, thanks to one company, they may even grow the size of your wallet.

EachNight.com is now hiring a team of five nap reviewers.

It’s possible to start right away; however, you have to be willing to nap every day for 30 straight days, and then write about the experience.

EachNight is looking to test theories about the pros and cons of taking daily naps.

Those who get the job will be paid $50 per nap, which adds up to $1,500 for the month.

To apply, you must be older than 18 and fill out the application by May 31.

Click here to learn more and apply. Good luck!

Let’s say you don’t get the job? EachNight offers these four tips to anyone looking for a good nap: