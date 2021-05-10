Bikers hold memorial ride for 15-month-old Tennessee todler

On Sunday, people in the Tri-Cities region of Tenessee gathered to remember a life gone too soon.
In 2020, the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell came to a tragic end after her remains were found on a family member’s property.
For the second straight year, the community joined together for a memorial ride in her honor.
The bikers collected donations for Bikers Against Child Abuse and organizers said they hope this will help stop others from getting hurt.
“Never happens again. she was a cute, little baby girl from the pictures. I never met her. I don’t know the family,” Bear Barnes, who organized the Memorial Ride for Evelyn Boswell, told WCYB.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell is charged with murder and scheduled to appear in court again this Friday.