Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at NJ birthday party

Investigators works the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BRIDGETON, N.J. – A shooting at a birthday party in New Jersey that left two people dead and 12 injured was not a random act and was a reflection of gun violence that has swept the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hellbent on inflicting harm on a community,” the Democrat said during a news conference Monday.

Authorities arrived at the house where hundreds were partying in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night. The party had grown after another party was broken up following a noise complaint around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Most of the party-goers were gone by the time police got to the house and authorities said multiple weapons were recovered.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, citing the size and number of victims, said it was “not a random act of violence,” However, he did not discuss a motive.

Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, were killed, authorities said.

The dozen people who were injured ranged in age from 19 to 35. Some have been released from hospitals while others “continue to fight for their lives,” the governor said.

Kevin K Dawkins, 36, was arrested on weapons offenses, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. Authorities were seeking the public’s help for information leading to additional arrests.