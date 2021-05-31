WATCH: President Biden lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

WATCH: President Biden lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown SoldierPublished: May 31, 2021 9:33 amUpdated: May 31, 2021 10:31 amTags: National, Memorial DayPresident Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)President Biden and Vice President Harris lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. You can watch the full event below: Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.