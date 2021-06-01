WATCH: Pres. Joe Biden delivers remarks commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre

President Joe Biden looks at a photograph during a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TULSA, Okla. – President Joe Biden was in Oklahoma Tuesday to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre.

May 31, 1921, was claimed as one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history. On that day, a White mob descended on a wealthy Black neighborhood called “Black Wall Street” and burned, looted, and killed within the community, leaving up to 300 men, women and children dead and 35 city blocks destroyed.

Biden planned to spend his time in Oklahoma speaking to surviving members of the community, touring the Greenwood Cultural Center and discussing how his administration plans to curb racial inequality in America.

He spoke a little before 4:15 p.m.