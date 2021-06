SpaceX is set to launch NASA’s SpaceX CRS-22 commercial cargo mission to the International Space Station.

It’s the second cargo resupply mission on the company’s upgraded version of its Dragon spacecraft – is targeted to launch at 1:29 p.m. ET Thursday on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Dragon’s pressurized capsule will be delivering a variety of research experiments. It will dock on Saturday.