Cicadas...on pizza? Ohio pizzeria creates cicada recipe

An Ohio pizzeria came up with a crunchy new recipe.

On Sunday, The Pizza Bandit, a pizza restaurant located in Dayton, Ohio, announced its new Spicy Thai Cicada Pie. Yes, you read that right. The 18-inch pie has cicadas as toppings.

“From a distance, this pie looks delightful, but once you get closer you realize those are no raisins,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The pizza was made with hand-tossed dough, has cicada wing adorned crust and features: miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella, provolone, blanched and sautéed cicadas, mushroom, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro and a spicy Thai sauce.

The pizzeria said opinions of the pizza range from “absolutely delicious” to “well...uh...yeah.”

“We definitely missed out on soft shell season as these crunchy cicadas add a heck of a note to an otherwise wonderful Thai-inspired pie,” the restaurant said.

The Pizza Bandit stated that the pizza is not for sale and was simply a recipe that they were experimenting with.