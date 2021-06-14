Probe of Virginia parole case finds no outside interference

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as he speaks during a news conference along with former Gov. and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Terry McAuliffe, right, at Waterside in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, April 8, 2021. Northam endorsed McAuliffe for governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate political interference by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and concluded the lead investigator was likely biased.

The findings came Monday in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring. The report was essentially an investigation of an investigation into the highest-profile part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.

Ad

Law firm Nixon Peabody LLP examined how the Office of the State Inspector General handled a review it conducted last year into the parole board’s decision to release Vincent Martin, who served more than four decades for the killing of a Richmond police officer.

The firm wrote that the watchdog’s review was not of the highest quality and said its most “troubling” finding was the agency’s failure to identify apparent bias in the lead investigator, Jennifer Moschetti, who has since been fired and could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Internal communications, the manner in which the investigation was conducted, the content of witness interviews, and the tone of the report, all indicate a high likelihood that the lead investigator was motivated to see Mr. Martin returned to prison and such motivation likely impacted the investigation and report,” the report said.

Another key finding of the report backs up what Northam’s administration and the watchdog have said about the initial investigation: that there was no outside interference to cover up unflattering findings. Some Republican lawmakers began floating such allegations after news outlets obtained a longer, draft version of the watchdog’s Martin report that contained more critical conclusions about errors made in the case.

Ad

Monday’s report confirmed that version was a draft, and said that there was only one official report and its investigations and findings were not influenced by outside actors.

“This report clearly repudiates unsubstantiated allegations repeatedly made by some legislators. ... For OSIG to operate as intended and maintain the public trust, it’s vital that investigators do their work in an impartial manner, without bias toward a conclusion, and that information presented in public reports is valid and verified,” Northam said in a statement.

Ad

Ad