Senior alert issued for missing 85-year-old man last seen leaving his home in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Norfolk.

Pacific Rameo, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. leaving his home on Glenroie Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia, according to authorities.

State police say he is possibly wearing a pink and white striped short sleeve shirt and khaki pants. He may also be driving a 2011 Red Nissan Sentra with JKU7584 Virginia plates.

Investigators report that he suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.