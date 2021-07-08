Cloudy icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

WATCH: Vice President Harris speaks about voting rights at Howard University

She spoke at 1:10 p.m.

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Kamala Harris
,
Voting rights
,
Howard University
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a DNC event at Howard University about voting rights Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a DNC event at Howard University about voting rights Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a DNC event at Howard University about voting rights Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Harris graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics in 1986.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: