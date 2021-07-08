WATCH: Vice President Harris speaks about voting rights at Howard University

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a DNC event at Howard University about voting rights Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
Harris graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics in 1986.
