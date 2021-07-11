LSU President offers full scholarship to spelling bee champion

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BATON ROUGE, La. – A full scholarship to LSU awaits 14-year-old spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde, according to FOX 8.

LSU President William F. Tate took to social media Saturday to offer the young winner a full ride while praising her intellectual excellence.

Zaila, from Harvey, La., is the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion and the first Louisiana native to win the event.

The 14-year-old correctly spelled the word murraya.

Zaila Avant-garde @basketballasart performed at the highest level in the National Spelling Bee. Your academic performance reflected scholarship first! You modeled intellectual excellence. @LSU_Honors awaits. I write to offer you a full scholarship to attend LSU. Here for you! pic.twitter.com/LopV3bdeWI — William F. Tate IV (@WFTate4) July 10, 2021

Avant-garde is also a basketball star as well who has appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. She also hopes to play in the WNBA someday.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans also offered their congratulations to the Louisiana native.