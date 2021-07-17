Senior alert issued for missing 78-year-old woman last seen in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman whose disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

78-year-old Lola Estelle Mallory was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on England Town Road in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Authorities say she was possibly headed to Oakland Road in Louisa, Virginia.

Mallory had on a red, white and blue sweater, blue jeans and gray shoes and is driving a 2001 Gold Honda Accord with a license plate reading “YAJ9899,″ according to police. She is 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 101 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office [24/7 dispatch] at 540-278-4009 or 540-582-7115.