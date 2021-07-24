Senior alert issued for missing 62-year-old woman last seen in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman whose disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Police say 62-year-old Sheron Patterson was last seen on Friday shortly before 10 p.m. at 600 Gresham Drive in Norfolk, Virginia.

Authorities report that Patterson is about 5-feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a long blue short sleeve dress.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000 or you may find complete information at Twitter.com/VSPalerts