WATCH LIVE: Team USA to open play against France in Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball game

United States' Kevin Durant stands on the court during a men's basketball practice at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Saitama, Japan, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

On Sunday, The United States’ men’s basketball team will take on France in the Tokyo Olympics.

Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs head coach, is leading the team this year and said they’ve been training for this moment for more than two years.

The last time the two opponents faced each other was when France bested the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

If Team USA wins gold, it’ll be the fourth consecutive gold medal it’s won in previous years; however, if France wins, it’ll be its first Olympic victory over America.

Click here to watch the match live from your device. It’s expected to start at 8 a.m.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.