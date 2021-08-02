Motorcyclist dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in N.C.

A 38-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway this weekend.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., authorities were alerted to the crash near Milepost 398, which is about 20 minutes away from Asheville, N.C.

Rangers arrived to find a motorcycle laying on its side near the guard rail, according to the National Park Service.

Shawn Emory, 38, of Weaverville, North Carolina, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Emory was traveling southbound in an uphill curve when he lost control, overcorrected and motorcycle left the road and hit the guardrail, according to the National Park Service.

Emory was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.