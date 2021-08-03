Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

He is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m. A livestream player will be added before the event begins.

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Joe Biden, Vaccines, Coronavirus
Photo does not have a caption

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s work toward tackling the coronavirus pandemic by increasing vaccinations on a national and global scale Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email