WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s work toward tackling the coronavirus pandemic by increasing vaccinations on a national and global scale Tuesday afternoon.
He is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s work toward tackling the coronavirus pandemic by increasing vaccinations on a national and global scale Tuesday afternoon.
He is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.