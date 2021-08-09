74-year-old motorcyclist dies in Blue Ridge Parkway crash in N.C.

A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Rangers and local rescue crews responded at about 4 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 348.5, just north of the Laurel Knob Tunnel, after a motorcyclist heading north lost control in a curve and went off the road, according to the National Park Service.

They arrived and performed CPR on George Wayne Harkins, of Senoia, Georgia; however, he died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

He was riding with other motorcyclists at the time of the crash, according to NPS.

Below is a map of the approximate location of the crash: