Virginia State Police seize firearms, more than $71,000 in illegal drugs during narcotics investigation

Virginia State Police seize firearms, more than $71,000 in illegal drugs in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. – Three Virginia men are behind bars following a multi-agency narcotics investigation in Staunton and Waynesboro, state police say.

Virginia State Police were able to seize more than $71,000 worth of drugs during the course of the investigation.

Here’s a breakdown of the drugs state police seized and their estimated street value:

1.5 lbs. of methamphetamine (with an estimated value of $66,800)

23 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (with an estimated value of $1,380)

100 grams of marijuana (with an estimated street value of $2,000)

3.5 grams of heroin (with an estimated street value of $875)

Police also took multiple firearms found at the scene.

The three men involved in the investigation were arrested on multiple firearm and drug charges.

30-year-old Stephen Lackey, of Staunton, was charged with possession of greater than 100 grams of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

30-year-old David Lowery, or Waynesboro, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine and possession of greater than 100 grams of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Ad

31-year-old Tyler Ruppel, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic, possession of greater than 100 grams of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute and simultaneous possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

The three men are currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Drug task force crews with the Waynesboro Police Department, Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.