‘Almost like a horror movie’: Son jailed in father’s gruesome murder

Police find man's severed head on dinner plate when responding to call at Pennsylvania home.

A Lancaster, Pennsylvania man has been arrested after police say he killed his father and dismembered his body.

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old Donald Meshey.

Police said they responded Wednesday after a woman reported she was concerned about the welfare of a family member.

She told police that Donald Meshey Jr. told her there was a head in a freezer and a cadaver in a bed. She said she saw what she believed to be the head of a family member in a freezer.