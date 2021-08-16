Cloudy icon
76º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

‘Almost like a horror movie’: Son jailed in father’s gruesome murder

WGAL/NBC News

Tags: Weird News, Crime, National
Police find man's severed head on dinner plate when responding to call at Pennsylvania home.
Police find man's severed head on dinner plate when responding to call at Pennsylvania home.

A Lancaster, Pennsylvania man has been arrested after police say he killed his father and dismembered his body.

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old Donald Meshey.

Police said they responded Wednesday after a woman reported she was concerned about the welfare of a family member.

She told police that Donald Meshey Jr. told her there was a head in a freezer and a cadaver in a bed. She said she saw what she believed to be the head of a family member in a freezer.

Copyright 2021 by WGAL/NBC News - All rights reserved.