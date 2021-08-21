Elon Musk introduces the Tesla robot

Elon Musk is showing off his latest invention—the Tesla bot!

The new technology stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has a screen for a face and weighs about 125 pounds.

Musk said the robot can move at about five miles per hour, can carry up to 45 pounds, a deadlift of 150 and do an arm extended lift of 10 pounds.

The Tesla bots can be used for household chores, but it’s primarily intended for unsafe, repetitive and boring tasks or work people would least like to do.

If this sounds too much like ‘I, Robot’ and you’re afraid of a real-life robot uprising, don’t fret. Musk said the robots are easy to overpower.

“You can run away from it... and most likely overpower it,” Musk said. “Hopefully that doesn’t ever happen, but you never know.”

Additionally, Musk said the bots could even be utilized in the work first, adding that it could boost the economy.

“In the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can. But you won’t need to do it,” Musk said.

A prototype of the robot is expected next year.

