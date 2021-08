UVA Health to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees by Nov. 1

UVA Health says it will now require all employees to get the covid vaccine by Nov. 1.

The hospital said those who do not comply could lose their jobs.

This comes as UVA Health’s visitation changes take effect on Thursday.

Inpatient and transitional care patients can have two designated visitors between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Emergency patients can have one visitor, while end-of-life and maternity patients may have two.