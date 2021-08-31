Bonnaroo 2021 canceled due to ‘waterlogged’ festival grounds from Ida impacts

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Sorry, music festival lovers. Bonnaroo has been canceled this year due to rain and flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Officials announced Tuesday that Centeroo, the hub for festival activities, is currently waterlogged in many areas and “the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” officials said in a statement.

Big names in music including Foo Fights, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator were part of the weekend lineup.

For those who purchased tickets, those who purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in at least 30 days.

Bonnaroo will be back in June 2022.