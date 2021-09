In this Aug. 8, 2021 photo provided by John Kraus, from left, Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux stand for a photo in Bozeman, Mont., during a "fighter jet training" weekend to familiarize the crew with G-forces. (John Kraus/Inspiration4 via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX aims to blast four civilians into orbit: a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer, a billionaire and two of his contest winners.

The Wednesday night launch is set to be SpaceX’s first private flight led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who is funding the three-day trip to circle the Earth.

The group will launch 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

The launch is scheduled for 8 p.m.