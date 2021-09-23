Court documents: Video shows fight that led to shooting at Virginia high school

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Va., on Saturday Sept. 20, 2021. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said two students were shot and taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening. The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Court records say surveillance footage from a Virginia high school shows a student opening fire in a hallway after a teacher broke up his fight with one of the shooting victims.

Citing court records, news outlets report the fight at Heritage High School in Newport News lasted only a few seconds, but the 15-year-old boy was captured on video firing multiple times at a 17-year-old boy.

The older boy and a 17-year-old girl were hit and both are expected to recover.

Police identified the suspected shooter in several ways, including papers in his dropped backpack and an ankle monitor visible on video.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearms offenses.