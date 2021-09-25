WATCH: Middle school in New York sets Guinness World Record for most cereal boxes toppled like dominos

A middle school in New York made a world record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a dominion fashion.

Guinness World Records posted this incredible video of Long Beach Middle School’s cereal box domino event. It was all a part of a food drive to help families in need.

Students and staff were aiming to collect a little over 3,000 boxes to donate―but ended up getting more than 6,000.

Back in April, a Virginia school did the same kind of cereal box domino run. River Bend Elementary School in Elkton used nearly 5,000 boxes in the domino run that ran through the school hallway and into the gym.