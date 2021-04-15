WATCH: Virginia school creates unofficial record-breaking domino run with 4,889 cereal boxes

ELKTON, Va. – Playing with dominoes as a kid is fun, but have you ever heard of creating a domino run out of cereal boxes? Well, one Virginia elementary school did it and it started as a way to benefit those in need.

River Bend Elementary School in Elkton broke an unofficial world record Wednesday morning with a fun schoolwide project that started with a food drive. Officials said in a Facebook post that they were able to collect over 6,000 boxes of cereal through the food drive, and nearly 5,000 of those boxes were put to use.

RBES unofficially broke the world record for the number of cereal boxes toppled in a domino run fashion this morning. We... Posted by River Bend Elementary School on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

4,889 of those cereal boxes were used in an impressive domino run that ran through a school hallway and into the gym. Officials said RBES unofficially broke the world record for the number of cereal boxes toppled in a domino run fashion.

10 News reached out about the fun project and River Bend’s school counselor, Kim Muraskin, said the school’s hope is to “create a ripple effect of kindness in our community!”

We started getting the boxes of cereal organized yesterday with the help of some enthusiastic RBES 3rd, 4th & 5th graders! Posted by River Bend Elementary School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

According to a Facebook post, the school partnered with Albert Constable and Butch Ralston with Constable Construction and Brian Koerner with Engineering Solutions to create the domino run.