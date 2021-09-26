North Carolina couple makes first trip to beach at 90 years old

Bobby and Mary Reed from Marion, N.C. on their first ever trip to the beach at 90 years old (Courtesy: Connor Ingalls/WPDE)

A Carolina couple made their first-ever trip to the beach at 90 years old.

Bobby and Mary Reed from Marion, N.C. took a vacation down to Myrtle Beach, S.C. with their family earlier this month.

The Reeds rode golf carts and went fishing, but say the highlight was actually getting to see the beach.

The couple says they’ve always wanted to visit the beach, but were just too busy, making this trip the experience of a lifetime.

“Oh I liked it, it was great. It was something fully different from what we’re used to,” Bobby Reed said. “My wife hadn’t ever seen it, I hadn’t ever seen it, we haven’t really been anywhere much.”

The Reeds say they enjoyed their trip so much, they definitely plan on coming back again soon.