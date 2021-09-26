Video shows customer pulling gun after Chipotle closes early

Hungry woman, angry that a Chipotle was closing early, pulls gun to demand service, police say (Courtesy: NBC News)

PHILADELPHIA – A customer became angry that a Philadelphia Chipotle was closing early, pulled a gun and demanded that “somebody better give me my food,” police said Wednesday.

The terrifying confrontation unfolded just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the chain’s location inside Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

The store was closing its in-person service early because of staffing issues, but it told customers it would still take online orders, police said.

Surveillance video showed the woman, in a gray top and pink pants, reach into her purse, pull a gun and gesture toward workers behind the counter.

The woman demanded to speak to the store’s manager as a button was pushed to call mall security to the scene, police said. An employee complied and made the woman’s order “in an effort to have her leave,” police said.

Even after the order was completed, the woman pulled her gun again, police said. That is when she made her demand, took the meal and left, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call detectives at 215-686-3153.

