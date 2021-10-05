‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ coming back to TV, along with other Peanuts holiday favorites

"IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN" - This full-length version of the classic animated PEANUTS special "Its the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" includes the bonus cartoon, "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," featuring the Great Pumpkin, and will air THURSDAY, OCT. 18 (8:008:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (1966 United Feature Syndicate Inc.)

Everyone’s favorite blockhead is coming back to broadcast television this Halloween season!

After a year on Apple TV+, the program will air on PBS and PBS Kids at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Variety and other media outlets.

For the first time since 1966, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” didn’t air on TV last year, drawing a lot of criticism from Peanuts fans across the nation.

Apple TV+ later switched course after people voiced how upset they were about the program moving to a subscription-based streaming site and allowed “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to be played on PBS.

This year, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will play on PBS and PBS Kids at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.

However, Apple TV+ announced it will debut a New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts program called “For Auld Lang Syne,” which is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 10.