‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t air on TV for first time in 50 years

Good grief! We could really use some advice from Lucy to get us through this news.

Your favorite classic “Peanuts” animations, including “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” will no longer air on broadcast television.

Americans first met the “Peanuts” gang on their TV screens back in 1966, but it has been taken off programming for the first time in more than 50 years.

Apple TV+ announced that it has exclusively secured the rights for all things “Peanuts” related.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020

Through this new partnership, the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on any other television network this year,

Specials like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will stream for free for a few days on the streaming platform.

The Halloween special will be available from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.