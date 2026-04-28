Support families in need by leaving food donations by your mailbox in Danville on May 9

God’s Storehouse is giving you a chance to help families in need without having to leave your home. Every day, nearly 200 families rely on the food bank for help with feeding their children, and right now, the organization says it needs your help.

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Storehouse is giving you a chance to help families in need without having to leave your home. Every day, nearly 200 families rely on the food bank for help with feeding their children, and right now, the organization says it needs your help.

On Saturday, May 9, God’s Storehouse will partner with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which is recognized as the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

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To participate, you’re asked to place unexpired, non-perishable food items next to your mailbox before mail delivery that morning, and mail carriers will collect the donations. Organizers request that glass containers not be included.

This year’s drive comes as God’s Storehouse faces challenges such as rising food costs, reduced SNAP benefits and fewer donations, all while demand continues to increase. According to the food bank, the number of families served daily has grown from 179 last year to 190 this year.

Food collected on May 9 will help stock the shelves at God’s Storehouse through the summer. Since it began 35 years ago, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.9 billion pounds of food nationwide. Last year, thousands of pounds were donated in Danville.

Here’s a look at some of the items you can donate:

Canned proteins (tuna, chicken, beans)

Peanut butter

Pasta and rice

Canned fruits and vegetables

Breakfast items (oatmeal, cereal)

“We are so grateful to the postmasters and postal workers for carrying this extra load on our behalf,” said Karen Harris, Executive Director of God’s Storehouse. “And we’re grateful to every resident who sets out even one bag. That bag helps us keep our shelves stocked for a neighbor who has nowhere else to turn.”