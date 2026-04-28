Don’t Forget The Umbrella Tuesday Morning!

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are back in the region this morning! As of 6:30 AM, we are starting to see parts of the NRV and Lynchburg Zones drying out, but the widespread showers now affecting Roanoke, Highlands, and Southside Zones, along with eastern parts of the NRV.

Radar Current as of 6:30AM (WSLS 2026)

All that to say, your out the door forecast calls for the umbrella and raincoat this morning! Any rainfall wraps up around 2 PM this afternoon.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Although it makes for a dreary morning, this rainfall is seriously needed. Totals over the past 24 hours in the NRV to Highlands Zones are measuring around a tenth of an inch to just shy of the one-inch mark. These are radar estimated totals from our weather computer, so this is not an official record, but as of now, it is showing that we have picked up some beneficial rainfall!

Rainfall Totals as of 6:30AM (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast has us mostly dry around 10-11 AM with a blanket of clouds hanging out for the rest of the daylight hours, barring an hour or two before sunset when we could have a few peeks of clear sky.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

7 Day forecast has us in the 60s and 70s for the next week, a few degrees below average for this time of year. Our next best chance of rainfall arrives on Wednesday morning, so you will need the umbrella again! Have a great day, and try to stay dry!