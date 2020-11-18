Charlie Brown holiday specials returning to broadcast TV

Everyone say “thank you” to PBS for bringing the Peanuts gang back to TV this holiday season.

Apple TV and PBS teamed up to bring the classic holiday cheer back into viewers' homes.

With Apple TV’s new ownership of the Peanuts franchise, the Charlie Brown holiday specials weren’t supposed to air this year. However, the company had a change of heart after the criticism they received for not airing “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” back in October.

PBS said that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS Kids this Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Apple TV also stated that folks will be able to stream these specials for free between Nov. 25 and 28 for the Thanksgiving special and Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 for the Christmas special.