Rock climbing helps veterans cope with life after the service

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Climbing the face of a cliff is hard. And yet somehow, it’s also a way to cope.

“Being out, being connected, staying present in the moment- that’s healing, you know? Getting into our stretch zones, it’s good to be comfortable, but we gotta push ourselves, you know? And getting out and rock climbing is definitely a way to push yourself,” said veteran Matt Snyder.

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A small group of veterans meets up regularly with a Richmond-based nonprofit called Beyond Boundaries for all kinds of outdoor adventures, and today it’s rock climbing. There is also a Roanoke-based chapter.

Though it’s hard to describe the change from military service to civilian life, the men climbing a cliff in Roanoke County say this helps them deal with post-military life.

“It’s ... extremely important just to stay in connection with people that have similar background. You know, we’ve all been through a variety of different experiences in our time in service. And we like to be challenged. I think most of us would agree that we joined because we needed and wanted a challenge and wanted to serve the country,” said Taylor Arney, a former Navy diver.

Josh McDonald is running the belay lines. He has seen dark times.

“And for most of seven years after I got off active duty, I was drinking a bottle of alcohol a day, hard liquor. And then I ended up having some issues that it was going to turn into legal issues if I didn’t straighten up,” McDonald said.

He now helps himself by helping others.

“And over time I had to learn how to cope with the therapy and stuff like that. And then I started finding groups like this. And once I started getting into this, it was a much better outlet,” McDonald said.

Travis Overstreet, himself a veteran with PTSD, heads up the Roanoke chapter of the group.

Travis Overstreet/Beyond Boundaries: “And just getting back out here and getting that fresh air, getting off the couch, and hanging out with fellow vets. You know, that’s what the best thing about it is. Because we love our civilians. You know, that’s why we serve, just to protect civilians. But you really only understand when you’re hanging out with fellow vets,” Overstreet said.

I wanted to feel the power of facing the unknown. My first time rock climbing. And knowing Josh had my six. I made pretty good progress.

Veteran Matt Snyder was right behind me. We stopped on a narrow ledge to talk about why this helps. He said it was important to be in the moment and that the next handhold, “...is all you can think about.”

As I belayed down, I had a better understanding of how this helps.

The cracks in the rock - a handhold to the next level. A metaphor for the greater good that these vets experience when they support each other.

“So, getting out here and getting that mother nature fix is getting as close back to training as what we went through when we were in. And that’s the main thing while we get outside is because we trained outside in the military. So being back out here, you know, it’s like we’re getting back to our element again. And we’re with fellow vets,” Overstreet said.

Beyond Boundaries, which in addition to veterans also helps people with disabilities, underserved youth, and people in recovery, would like to have more veterans and other groups take part in their efforts. Their website has more information. www.beyondboundariesrva.org/

Travis Overstreet can be reached directly at 540.875-9081.